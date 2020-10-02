DPP expels Nankhumwa from the party

October 2, 2020

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has expelled the vice president (South), Kondwani Nankhumwa from the party over divisions and infighting.

Nankhumwa; Expelled

The decision was made on Friday at party president Peter Mutharika retirement home in Mangochi where the party’s Central Committee met and Mutharika chaired the meeting.

Nankhumwa has been replaced by Joseph Mwanamvekha as vice president for the South.

The party has also removed Grezelder Jeffrey from the position of Secretary General.

The party has picked lawyer Samuel Tembenu as secretary general.

Other people who have been expelled are Yusuf Nthenda, Mulanje West MP for defying the party in Parliament when he opposed Francis Kasaila’s name for Leader of Opposition.

Jappie Mhango has also been fired.

