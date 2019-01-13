Catholic bishop blasts Malawi spy body for failure to detect albino bones market

January 13, 2019 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

The leader of the influential Catholic Church in Malawi  has taken a swipe at state intelligence body for failing to detect a market for bones of people with albinism which has ignited a wave of ritual murders  of the people.

Archbishop Msusa: State spies could have helped to get albino bones market 

His Grace Bishop Thomas Luke Msusa doubted the performance of the National Intelligence Bureau, its role as a tax payer funded intelligence body.

“The intelligence officers and the police could have identified the market for the bones in order to end the killings of the people with albinism,” said His Grace Bishop Msusa.

”This would have helped to bust the syndicate or the traders of the bones. They would have identified the market long ago,” added Bishop Msusa.

He described the officers of the State spy agency  and the police of lacking professionalism and patriotism for the country.

Msusa said this at Luchenza in Thyolo when Catholic Women Association planted trees with funding from the National Bank of Malawi.

The Bishop  thanked the women for the tree planting initiative which he said was good to bring back the fast going vegetation which is a cause for the current climate change.

