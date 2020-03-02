Catholic bishop calls on govt to provide enough medicine, equipment in public hospitals

A Catholic bishop has called on the government to provide enough medicine and health facilities in public hospitals to improve the dwindling health services.

Bishop Peter Musikuwa of Chikwawa Diocese said this on Sunday when he visited Nsanje district hospital as part of the commemoration of the sick by the church.

“Hospitals need to have adequate medicine, enough drug products and health workers must be motivated,” said the bishop.

Nsanje district council chairperson Andrew Piriminta said operations at the hospital are effected by a K100 million debt the hospital owes suppliers.

He said the suppliers in turn confiscated some medicine supplies to force the hospital pay the debt.

The hospital administrator said the generator is always without fuel plunging the hospital in darkness once Egenco power goes off, which is often.

