DPP says chaos worrisome in Malawi

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says the stoning of party protesters last week in Mzuzu is an indication of chaos reigning in the country.

Some DPP supporters who were in Mzuzu for a protest march were pelted with stones by an unidentified people whilst others took off their blue party clothes and escorted to waiting lorries by Malawi Defense Force soldiers after their attackers lay in waiting.

But DPP spokesperson Nicholas Dausi said this was shameful and condemned civil rights activists for failing to condemn the attack on the peaceful DPP marchers.

“The situation in Malawi now is that law and justice have become distant cousins to Malawi. The DPP protesters were marching peacefully. The civil rights activists are not level headed, they take sides,” said Dausi who is minister of Homeland Security.

Police say no one has been arrested yet for the incident.

The DPP supporters were on countrywide protests against the Constitutional Court election case ruling which annulled the May 21, 2019 presidential election results after accusing the Malawi Electoral Commission of messing up the election.

