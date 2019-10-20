Catholic bishop tells Malawi politicians to humble themselves, seek dialogue to end impasse

A Catholic bishop has told politicians in the country to humble themselves and reach to each other for dialogue to end the current political impasse which has left Malawi in locked down.

Bishop Tarcizius Ziyaye said this on Saturday in Lilongwe during special prayers the church organised in Lilongwe for peace.

“The problems we are facing now can end through prayer but our politicians need to eat a humble pie, forget about their political differences and meet to find ways of dealing with the current political impasse,” said Ziyaye.

He said by seeking dialogue to end the current political turmoil, the politicians are putting Malawi first instead of self-interests.

Ziyaye said the politicians should seek mediation to seek peace as soon as possible, warning the country is on the verge of collapse.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :