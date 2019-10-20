Analysts caution Mutharika over provocative podium political rhetoric

October 20, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Political analysts have cautioned president Peter Mutharika over his continued provocative podium rhetoric against the opposition, saying this was inciting political violence.

President Mutharika: Accused of foul mouthing opposition

The analysts were referring to Mutharika’s outbursts on Friday when he warned he would deal with the opposition members and rights activists whom he accused of sponsoring violence in the country.

But University of Livingstonia political scientist George Phiri said the president’s political rhetoric are proving that he is the enemy of peace rather than an advocate of peace in the country.

“If the president continues with such rhetorics, forget about peace in the country. The president does not want to talk peace, there is no such a thing like peace in him,” said Phiri.

Another political analyst Sharif Kaisi said the provocative political rhetoric by Mutharika are derailment to peace talks initiated by the Public Affairs Committee (PAC).

Kaisi said Mutharika should stop inciting violence by his continued political rhetoric against the opposition and his critics

4
Muona
Muona

Peter don’t be intimidated . These fools have been playing with you too long thinking you are a fool. This is now your time to hit back. They should now know that you are the President of this country. Munya Chaka Chino dimudati agalu inu. Nkhonya Yobwezera imawawa

5 hours ago
pitala
pitala

No wonder petrol bombs, the shootings, mayaya’s attack in bt. Nobe investigations by the police. Their master Peter mutharika is aware of these. Will deal with them, okay heard.

8 hours ago
Keen Observer
Keen Observer

He is just a tired old man not a genius.

8 hours ago
Whiteboard Marker
Whiteboard Marker

This guy is a genius. He knows his stuff. Well.

12 hours ago