Analysts caution Mutharika over provocative podium political rhetoric

Political analysts have cautioned president Peter Mutharika over his continued provocative podium rhetoric against the opposition, saying this was inciting political violence.

The analysts were referring to Mutharika’s outbursts on Friday when he warned he would deal with the opposition members and rights activists whom he accused of sponsoring violence in the country.

But University of Livingstonia political scientist George Phiri said the president’s political rhetoric are proving that he is the enemy of peace rather than an advocate of peace in the country.

“If the president continues with such rhetorics, forget about peace in the country. The president does not want to talk peace, there is no such a thing like peace in him,” said Phiri.

Another political analyst Sharif Kaisi said the provocative political rhetoric by Mutharika are derailment to peace talks initiated by the Public Affairs Committee (PAC).

Kaisi said Mutharika should stop inciting violence by his continued political rhetoric against the opposition and his critics

