Tumbuka cultural festival on hold, new twist in Chikulamayembe chieftaincy wrangle

A warring party in the fierce Chikulamayembe chieftaincy wrangle has obtained a court injunction restraining the holding of an annual Tumbuka cultural festival, Gonapamuhanya on October 26.

The faction of Bongolo Gondwe, which is fighting acting chief Mtima Gondwe, over the chieftaincy of the powerful Tumbuka’s Chikulamayembe, obtained the injunction.

A member of the faction said the court injunction was obtained on Wednesday in Blantyre.

“We cannot hold the cultural festival before the issue of the chieftaincy is resolved,” said the member, a traditional leader.

But principal chief advisor for Mtima Gondwe, Kawazamani said the cultural festival will go ahead on October 26.

“The gonapamuhanya activities have nothing to do with the chieftaincy of Chikulamayembe, we will go ahead to hold the cultural festival,” he said.

Chikulamayembe died in November last year.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :