Catholic bishops call for new leadership in Malawi: Issue pastoral letter
Catholic bishops in the country, under the umbrella of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM), have said Malawi needs a new era as the country prepares for the June 23 presidential fresh elections.
The influential Catholic church played a significant role in birthing democracy in Malawi when they issued a Pastoral Letter in 1992 at the height of Kamuzu Banda’s regime under which was titled ‘Living our faith’.
The letter, and the subsequent incidents thereafter, turned to be the whip that broke the back-bone of Kamuzu Banda’s one party dictatorship.
And in this 26th Pastoral Letter read out in all Catholic churches on Sunday titled ‘A Further Call for a New Era in Malawi: Leadership at the Service of Citizens,’ the bishops noted that the country is at crossroads.
“We can either choose to save our nation or destroy it,” reads the letter.
“The most urgent task before us is to choose a leader who can rescue it from further deterioration. We call upon all duty bearers to ensure that the forthcoming presidential election is free, fair, credible and peaceful.
“We also urge all Malawians to go and vote and vote wisely, keeping in mind the consequences of not voting or not voting wisely. Let us continue to pray and seek God’sguidance for the success of this election,” the powerful church hierarchy wrote.
The seven Bishops noted that the forthcoming presidential election provides Malawi with an opportunity to choose a leader who can save the country from collapsing and who can turn it into a unified, orderly and prosperous nation.
“As we said in our previous pastoral letters, such a leader requires to have the following necessary qualities: honesty, democratic, transformational leadership, visionary, selflessness, servant leadership (Mark 10:44), good stewardship, exemplary, decisiveness, respect for the Constitution and the rule of law, willingness to step down (Luke 17:10), being above tribal/regional/political interests, accountable and God-fearing.
“Failure to have such a leader will result in our nation becoming more chaotic, divided and with deepening levels of poverty. Wakutsina khutu ndi mnansi,” the bishops epistle reads.
The Bishops further point at several political factors that have hindered Malawi’s development and that need to be put right.
This include rising tribalism, increasing acts of political violence, rising levels of impunity, rising levels of corruption and fraud, dysfunctional systems of public service delivery, the Covid-19 pandemic and continued environmental degradation.
The ECM also notes that there are challenges related to holding a credible election.
“Aware of the fact that an election is a process not an event, we are concerned about the following: the loss of public trust and confidence in the current Malawi Electoral Commissioners, inconsistency in the determination of electoral calendar, vandalism of MECequipment, lack of security in centres where MEC is processing voter transfers and issuing duplicate voter certificates, biased, unprofessional and defamatory reporting by the public broadcaster, MBC.
“We are also concerned with the general abuse of freedom of expression by political party zealots on social media by among others, fabricating all forms of falsehood, lies and rumour-mongering. This calls upon all Malawians to exercise extra vigilance to ensure that the electoral process is transparent. Let there be issue-based campaign. Above all, it calls for a leadership that can provide appropriate direction and supervision.”
The incumbent President Peter Mutharika, a 80-year-old former law professor, has managed to rein in rising prices of basic goods and improved Malawi’s roads and other infrastructure. However, critics accuse him of cronyism and failing to tackle graft.
The Pastoral Letter has been signed by leaders of all the eight Catholic dioceses in the country, led by ECM bishop chairman Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa of Blantyre.
He is deputized by Right Reverend Martin Mtumbuka Vice-President, the Bishop of Karonga.
Other members are the Most Reverend Tarsizio Ziyaye, Archbishop of Lilongwe; Right Reverend Peter Musikuwa, Bishop of Chikwawa; Right Reverend Montfort Stima who is the Bishop of Mangochi; Right Reverend George Tambala, Bishop of Zomba; Right Reverend John Ryan, Bishop of Mzuzu and the Very Reverend John Chithonje, Diocesan Administrator of Dedza.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Surely, we will vote to save MALAWI from the Msundwe forces. We will vote to save MALAWI from atrocities we suffered from 31 years of MCP rule. We want development, we want a leader with a humble heart, not disgruntled men.
The problem is that the bishops have taken sides. There are practically two contesting sides: DPP/UDF and MCP/UTM. By proposing to vote for change, the bishops are effective advising to vote for MCP. That’s where the problem is. They already issued a pastoral letter for 2019 elections. The best they could have done was to advise their followers to revisit the letter rather than issuing a fresh one. It was unwise on their part to issue a fresh one in the current tension. I see strife in this country.
Cadets are reacting inappropriately as if Bishops have mentioned DPP to be clueless . Mkuzinyumwa nokha bwanji?? Tell your interim president to heed the call by Bishop and be a leader . He is sleeping president , tell him kuti kunja kwacha bwana start working on fixing the economy . He should stop forthwith tribalism, nepotism , and corruption but Alas !!!!! He has less than 30days to fix all these otherwise he is about to pack and go back where he came from. Noone with 5 senses will miss Muntharika and Jane Ansah in this country unless u are… Read more »
These pastrol letters cannot be of any help. malawi is not for catholics alone but for us all. the best think you did not do was when there were senseless demos in central region. you could have initiated dialogy but you did not do that . are you the only ones who knows the qualities of agood leader
we will go for elections and whover wins is will be the leader that God will have given us period.
The first pastoral letter was a masterpiece written in good faith by the then Catholic Bishops wandering if any of those is among them now. I even bought a copy of it though am protestant because it tackled issue faithfully. The current VP was propelled to where he is today by the catholic hierarchy when they used to give him time to castigate his own administration and later formed UTM.. What happened to your candidate he flopped miserably and today you want to take the nation back to where the first pastoral letter redeemed us from. Serious your faith is… Read more »
Mbuzi za dpp paulendo.
That is what the Bishops are warning people not to vote for disgruntled, angry, with heavy burden . He want God fearing, and as far as it is concerned only Mutharika is God fearing, humble and not proud. The bible says God resist the proud, who run away from his altar where he has put them to stand in the gap of Him and the peopl3 , but chooses to be president. God doesn’t like rebellious people or children, like Abissalom. God is Sovereign and he will put in place he he has sees if going to do his will.
Though it is adresed to Catholics ,mind you ,Catholics are also your Brothers and Sisters and we go togethre to political Rally s. Ou vote is your vote too. Iam also a Catholic,this letter is not for me only a Catholic but to all Malawians. We Catholics are not living in a different country from our friends from other religions.
Ma Bishop’s zisiyeni ndale muzongotidyetsa ujaristia ndikulalikira za mtendere not zimene mukuchitazi .
Ndale ai asiileni andale amadziwana.
Is Malawi relevant it the world economy?
Do our leaders have a vision, or is the vision to be the president full stop.
Do we not believe that one person will change the fortunes of the nation single handedly?
Plans fail for lack of counsel. Who councels our leaders and how much do they bring to the table?
So the Bishops have forgotten what their 1993 pastoral letter which led to the situation we are in today. We’re they not the same who said we should vote for a lamp then. Now their lamp, should we say YAZIMA. Till mmavuto lero. Anthu kuphana, katangale, tsankho, kusalemekeza chikhalidwe, lawlessness, satanism, tribalism, not fearing God. All because the Bishops told us to vote for CHANGE. Now today they are telling us to vote for ANOTHER CHANGE. Stupid!
HRdc, 11 parties, judiciary, church,nanunso mwayamba NDALE????!!!
Nonse against Mutharika???!!!??
I am Catholic but can’t listen to such biased analysis. The bishops never said anything as Chakwera and Chilima violently attacked people and damaged property and businesses.
If God is for Mutharika who can be against him. Who can fight the hand of God and prevail? No going back to the 31 years that we suffered, the same party that fought against God’s worshippers, wanting to urinate in the mouth of the honest bishops. People running away from Chamwaka all day, forced to buy membership cards, forced to pay gifts, no nonononono! The LORD Mighty is watching.
Bishop’s you are at it again.cilima a Catholic is failing miseranbly. May be you wanted abiti KALIATI to be the president. Just know that God will not allow a Catholic to rule this country. If Chakwera is a God fearing man why did run away from preaching and why did he support Nsundwe. Reverse your letter you bloody thirsty idiots killing Alabinos..Have you forgotten one of your Bishop’s whio was involved in killing Allabinos,so you want a Catholic president. Mwauponda,God has already appointed Peter. History tells me that there has never been a Leader supported by Catholics who won elections… Read more »