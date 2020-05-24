Malawi registers new death from coronavirus

May 24, 2020 Judith Moyo - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Malawi has registered death of a 73-year-old coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic patient from Lilongwe, Ministry of Health has announced.

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango: New Covid-19 death recorded

This brings the number of Covid-19 deaths to four in the country.

The ministry said  there is a  slight rise in infections with the number of registered cases  at 83.

Despite the severity of the virus, most people experience mild symptoms and recover.  The country has recorded 33 recoveries.

There are 46 active cases.

After originating in China last December, Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to 187 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed over 281,200 people, with total infections reaching over 4.07 million, while more than 1.39 million people have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Tom Wisi
Tom Wisi

“ … Covid-19 deaths to four … number of registered cases at 83 … 33 recoveries … 46 active cases … ”
There is a GoM website which shows those exact numbers as I post this. Curiously, there is also another statistic there, which is 2459 suspected cases. Why are suspected cases never mentioned by Mhango et al in their daily briefings?
See: https://covid19.health.gov.mw/

Yalakwa Four
Yalakwa Four

73 years old? …..was he a registered voter?

Kalulu Wadwala
Kalulu Wadwala

Died of corvid or other illness? Osamalengeza imfa za ena pamene yanu ili pafupi. Don’t take joy.

