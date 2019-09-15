Catholic body slams Malawi govt for failure to implement Access to Information law

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government has come under intense fire for failure to implement the Access to Information law, two years after it was passed in parliament.

Some analysts said the government was forced to table the bill to meet donor conditions of the Common Approach Budgetary Support (Cabs).

Boniface Chibwana, national coordinator of Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) said the delays to implement the law should no longer be tolerated.

“The government is doing this deliberately. Our government is reluctant to fight corruption,” said Chibwana.

He said the government fears the law, if implemented, will expose corruption of some senior DPP officials and cabinet ministers who have since turned overnight billionaires.

But government spokesperson Mark Botomoani asked for patience from Malawians over the matter

“The law provides that there should be regulations governing the operationalization of this Access to Information law. We are working with the ministry of Justice on this. We will be through very soon,” said Botomani, minister of Information.

Botomani is the cabinet minister authorized by law to declare when the Access to Information law should be implemented.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :