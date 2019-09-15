Mutharika warned against militarizing Lilongwe city entry
Political and security experts have warned President Peter Mutharika against militarizing his entry into the Capital City, Lilongwe saying this is sending bad political and security signals in the peaceful country.
Mutharika, for a third time now, on Friday entered Lilongwe through Kamphata under the heavy escort of armoured vehicles and Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers, reminiscent of a war zone.
This is not the case when he is entering Blantyre, a commercial city in the south where him and his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) scooped more votes than ushered him into power during the highly disputed May 21 tripartite elections.
A political scientist George Phiri said the decision by the Head of State to order the excess heavy security whenever entering Lilongwe is an indication that the country’s peace has been compromised.
“This is scary. People will now be afraid of attending his rallies in the centre or north because of such security lapse messages,” said Phiri.
Eugine Njoloma, a security expert says Mutharika needs to have a peaceful compromise with the opposition leaders.
“He should always refrain from casting the opposition leaders, he should refrain from saying he defeated the opposition leaders at the elections because the issue is in court and this can bring about unnecessary political tempers,” said Njoloma.
State House officials are describing the high security for Mutharika when entering Lilongwe as normal presidential security.
Does APM castigate opposition leaders? If we have had a cool and collective president in this country, it is APM.
George Kanyama Phiri has been on the front castigating Peter Mutharika,Who doesn’t know him as an opposition favourite.What ever he can say is always against Peter Mutharika.George should wait for his president Lazarous Chakwera when he wins elections. I don’t know when will be that!!!!The center is for the hate Chewas who are baying for Peter Mutharika’s blood for winning the elections. They wanted their Chewa kinsmen Chakwera to win the elections of which will never happen in the eyes of the Almighty God who cursed MCP for its deadly acts when under Kankhwara Kamuzu Banda who killed all his… Read more »
Bwana njoloma
The 2 opposing parties akadalira
Ndont worry peace will come anawa akasiya Kulila
Koma akuvuta akuocha mateyala
Zinyaunso zikuvuta ku lilongwe
Could you please stop citing your so called “experts” that have no substance? The President always has security detail wherever he goes. All past presidents starting from Kamuzu have always had security, including Abhiti Kazhigeti. What’s new now?
Mr Phiri of Livingstonia University your analysis is too shall. As a political analyst you should know that hear of state is entitled to heavy security. I wonder if you have ever travelled outside MALAWI to appreciate the security detail given to king Mswati . It is not unusual for APM to have such heavy security which is provided everywhere not only as he comes to central as you put it .
Who doesn’t know that Chipani cha nyau is the one disturbing peace in the centre. Ordinary civilians have been attacked on the roads of the central region by armed kang”wing’wis and vehicles have been ransacked. Security of a president is a priority! Mukamati security experts mukunena migwanyayi? Who have better knowledge of security, is it not the military who are protecting the president and even Mtambo and his gang?
So what’s a different to live under milatary state ?
The same people saying they don’t recognize the president 2.the same people asking why the president did not did not open parliament. This time have they shown any regret for what they did last time and what sign is their warlord Poster Chakwera showing and saying. If it were you……………..Where you here when Gaddafi came to Malawi .Mwamuna sauzidwa.
It is the opposition that has a problem – NOT Mutharika. The court case has just proven that the opposition LOST the May election and that they have been lying about rigging in order to have a second chance at another election. UTM and Chilima have failed to prove their case as petitioners. Chakwera will do the same and yet these fools with HDRC idiots are the ones who have been mobilising violent acts in the central and northern region. Mutharika needs security under these circumstances.
George Phiri an island of wisdom in Malawi..You have a pathetic hatred of the President.