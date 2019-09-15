DC must fall: People reject Mchinji district administration, refuses to pay market fees

Mchinji District Council is struggling to provide essential public services as traders are refusing to pay market fees for two months now in order to force the district commissioner and her cronies out of office.

Irate people closed the offices of the District Commissioner Mary Navacha and others for two days to force them out of office.

They accuse her of nepotism and corruption.

Police guarded the offices this week and staff were not permitted to work as the tension between the embattled district commissioner and the people heightened.

The people also accuse her of being a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadet who only takes instructions from senior party leaders and abuses her power in favour of the ruling party.

She was transferred from Karonga sometime back on same allegations, allegations she has flatly denied.

A team from the ministry of Local government and Rural Development who went to settle the matter came back to Capital Hill empty handed, without securing any deal to end the long running dispute between the district administrators and the local people.

