Mzuni loses 3 points in Karonga

Mzuni Football Club, on Saturday missed an opportunity to climb three steps up on TNM Super League log table when they went down by a goal to nil at Karonga Stadium against Karonga United.

The home boys, popularly known as Ingwina Shamwa Karonga, scored their only goal of the match in the first half through a penalty that was well taken by Misheck Selemani.

Mzuni came hard in the second half to get an equaliser. They got their own penalty 15 minutes from recess but Lameck Njawala had his spot kick saved by Karonga United goalkeeper, Anthony Singini.

Head coach for Mzuni, Gilbert Chirwa, said his charges played well but it was unfortunate that his team’s penalty was saved.

“Our major setback was failing to convert from the spot kick. We now need to focus on the upcoming games,” Chirwa said.

The winning coach, Dan Dzimkambani, said he told his boys to work hard and win at home.

“Second round is always tough. We have told our boys to make sure we win every home game if we are to remain in the super league. We have players that hold on to the ball and push into the penalty area. That’s why we are able to get penalties in our games. We also got one against Civo last week,” explained Dzimkambani.

The win has taken Karonga United to position 8 on the log table with 25 points from 18 games while Mzuni FC is on position 12 with 19 points, also from 18 games.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :