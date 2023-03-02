Catholic Church in Malawi urges MPs, Malawians not to give up on their govt

Chairperson of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) Archbishop George Desmond Tambala has urged members of Parliament and ordinary Malawians not to give up on the efficacy and efficiency of the current government.

Tambala, who also heads Archdiocese of the Lilongwe, warned that giving up on the leadership of the country would entail surrendering to the devil who has no authority over God’s children.

He made the sentiments in Lilongwe on Wednesday evening during a Eucharist mass ECM organized for legislators that profess Catholic faith.

Tambala emphasized that as professing Catholic MPs, the lawmakers had no reason to be pessimistic about the future and the capabilities of their government.

He stressed that despite the country going through various social and economic challenges, the lawmakers need to give message of hope to their constituents.

“There is a lot that Malawians can hope for despite going through various problems emanating from economic crisis,” he said.

It has been a tradition that before the Minister of Finance presents the National Budget in parliament, ECM invites Catholic MPs to a mass and dinner where the Bishops interact and share notes with lawmakers on topical issues.

The men of God have, among others, utilized such interactions to lobby MPs to put the interests of the poor at the forefront of everything in their deliberations in parliament.

And in his homily on Wednesday, which was based on readings from Jonah 3: 1-10 and Luke 11-29-32, Archbishop Tambala challenged the Catholic MPs to take the lead in inspiring hope in people.

“Let us not lose hope on our government and our country. We can’t afford to lose hope in Christ. A Christian is not a supposed to be a person of pessimism because this world is being ruled by Christ,” he said.

In his remarks, leader of the Catholic Community in Parliament, Honourable Deus Gumba, thanked Archbishop Tambala for celebrating the mass for them, which was actually the first mass for the archbishop to celebrate for the MPs since he took the stewardship of the Archdiocese of Lilongwe.

Gumba assured His Grace of his community’s willingness to collaborate with the church in addressing the social and economic problems weighing down lives of many Malawians.

