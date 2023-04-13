Catholic Church leadership yet to decide on reopening of parish

Zomba Diocese of the Catholic Church is yet to decide on whether to reopen a parish closed after disagreements between priests and the faithful over liturgy contributions and usage.

The diocese closed down Namitembo Catholic Church in Zomba indifinitely following the fracas between the priests and the faithful.

Apostolic Administrator for the Diocese, Archbishop George Desmond Tambala said they are currently discussing the issue at a diocesan level to find a solution to the matter.

Archbishop Tambala said they will consult the code of Canon Law of the Catholic Church to discipline those behind the confusion in the Church, if need be.

On February 23, 2023 Zomba Diocese announced the temporary closure of Namitembo Catholic Church after a section of Christians blocked Ash Wednesday prayer celebrations which marked the start of season of lent.

