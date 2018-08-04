Catholic Men Organization for Lilongwe Archdiocese launched

Members of the Catholic Men Organization (CMO) in the Archdiocese of Lilongwe have been urged to promote value praying and promote love within the Parishes of the diocese.

Archbishop of Lilongwe Archdiocese, His Grace the Most Rev. Archbishop Tarcisius Ziyaye said this Saturday at St Patrick Parish in Area 18 in Lilongwe when he officially launched CMO for the Archdiocese.

He said members of CMO have noble and crucial task of ensuring that payers and love is promote within their families, small communities and parishes.

“CMO need to forge forward and use its structures within the parishes of the archdiocese to advance their goals and make the church strong and develop spiritually,” Ziyaye explained.

He said CMO members need to follow the footstep of St Joseph on how he was used by God to serve mankind and be able to demonstrate responsibility of spreading the gospel through various churches structures within the diocese.

“We hope that CMO members will be exemplary in their conduct and be able to promote the spiritual well being of the church. CMO as a new church structure for the church will be able to work with other organization within the church included the Catholic Women Organization (CWO).

He said CMO has an obligation of promoting the spreading of the word of God and education within the church.

“We have Pauline Sister’s books within the diocese where Christians can access different books which address issues regarding the enhancement of spiritual faith. We need to deepen our faith and education as a way of enhancing development of the church, “the Archbishop pointed out.

Ziyaye said CMO members should believe in prayer every time since it is the union with God that offers heart to heart leaning to him every time one says a prayer.

He said all parishes in the diocese has welcomed the formation of the men grouping within the church and promised that it would be supported in its endeavours.

St Patrick’s Parish Priest, Fr. Maxwell Kubasala who spoke on behalf of CMO Chaplain and Pastoral secretary, said the establishment of CMO at diocese level has come at a right time when men involvement in church activities was needed most.

He observed that men were involved in church activities partially unlike women and children who were in forefront in promoting and safeguarding church values.

“We are glad that men have their organizational structure within the church where they will be able fully engaged in church activities through their own grouping,” Kubalasa noted.

He believes that CMO would be instrumental into bring in positive think on how church values could be enhanced at all levels.

CMO Chairperson for Lilongwe Archdiocese, Ignatius Chadwala pledged his organization support in terms of development of the church.

He said CMO would be instrumental in promoting church activities and spearhead positive development agenda for the diocese.

The Archbishop presented CMO constitution, candle and tree seedling to all Parishes within the archdiocese as signal of the launch of the organization.

The CMO Slogan is “As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”(Joshua 24:15)

Fr. Patrick Jambo of Chikwawa Diocese graced the launch of the CMO.

