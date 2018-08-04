Couple in custody for possessing Marijuana

August 4, 2018 Chilungamo Missi-Mana 1 Comment

Malawi Police in Limbe are keeping in custody a couple for allegedly being found in possession of Indian hemp (chamba) in Namiyango Township in Blantyre.

Indian hemp’s narcotic relative, also known to users as Malawi gold, is so popular

Confirming the development, Limbe Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO), Patrick Mussa identified the couple as 27 year old Kondwani Kanyenga and his 23 year old wife, Agnes Kanyenga.

“Our Criminal Investigations Department (CID) personnel received information that the said couple was in possession of the illicit drug at their house in Namiyango and a follow-up was made which led to the arrest of the two on August 2, 2018,” he explained.

Mussa said Police found and seized the drug while the suspects have since been charged with ‘found in possession of cannabis sativa’ which is contrary to section 19 of Dangerous Drugs Act.

The PRO said that the couple hails from Chimasula Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Njolomole in Ntcheu and are yet to appear before the court of law soon.

Police is commending members of the public for their continuous provision of fruitful information leading to the arrest of culprits.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Cognitive Dissonce Theory Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Cognitive Dissonce Theory
Guest
Cognitive Dissonce Theory

just leave them, this is just a plant, they have not harmed anyone, unlike those who steal from the government coffers. legalize it.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
26 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes