Mchengautuba Utd through to second round of Carlsberg Cup regional phase

Mzuzu based SIMSO Premier League outfit, Mchengautuba United, on Saturday eliminated a fellow premier league side, Lura Football Club of Rumphi, from the 2018 edition of the Carlsberg Cup with a 2-1 victory at Mzuzu Stadium.

Mchengautuba were in control of the game from the first whistle, dominating possession but had problems to put the ball into the back of the visitors’ net.

After containing pressure for a considerable period of time, Lura FC’s defence was finally unlocked in the 38th minute. Steve Madimba received a decent ball and outpaced a Lura FC defender until he pulled the trigger for goalkeeper William Mzimbe to collect the ball from his net. It was 1 nil as the two sides trotted to their respective dressing rooms for recess.

Two minutes into the second half, Lura FC captain, Alick Harawa, had a rare chance to convert from the penalty spot when he sent goalkeeper Patrick Minga the wrong way to level the scores. Referee Newton Nyirenda awarded the visitors a penalty following a handball by a defender for Mchengautuba United in the penalty area.

The home side upped their game searching for a lead until the 75th minute when their fierce attack resulted into another suicidal handball in the 18 metre box by a Lura FC defender and referee Newton Nyirenda had no option but to grant the home side the second penalty of the game.

Steve Madimba took the opportunity to register the first brace in the cup in as far as the northern regional phase is concerned. 2-1 it ended in favour of Mchengautuba United.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, Lura FC Coach, Laji Leo Naysulu, said his side played a very good game despite the loss. He thanked the sponsors of the team for giving them an opportunity to play in the Carlsberg Cup.

The winning coach, Victor Mhone, said it was a balanced affair only that Lura’s defenders were a bit slow and Mchengautuba capitalised on that.

“Our wish is to reach the national phase. We will iron out our weaknesses from this game so that we do even better in the second round game,” added Mhone.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :