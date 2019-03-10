Catholic ‘much loved’ priest dies after tragic road accident in Chiradzulu

Dark clouds have engulfed Blantyre Archdiocese following the death of Rev.Fr Felix Mangwiyo in a road accident while attending a funeral ceremony in Chiradzulu. Communications Secretary for Blantyre Archdiocese, Fr. Frank Mwinganyama confirmed to Nyasa Times about the death. The accident occurred when a truck carrying maize hit a minibus that was ferrying people to a cemetery for a burial ceremony. About 16 others are injured and have been admitted to Chiradzulo district hospital.

According to Fr Mwinganyama,the late Fr Mangwiyo Jr – described as much loved priest – came from Mtenje Parish in the Archdiocese of Blantyre.

“He was ordained to priesthood in July 2018. The Archbishop posted him to Masanjala Parish in Chiradzulu. He served for 8 months as a priest,”he said.

He described the death of Fr Mangwiyo as a big loss to the Archdiocese.

“Its a big loss for the Archdiocese. It takes alot to train a catholic priest and there was alot of potential in this young priests. God’s ways are not our ways. To him be all glory. May the soul of Fr Felix Mangwiyo Jr rest in eternal peace,” he said.