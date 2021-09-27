Catholic Priest condemns MCP MP Ishmael Onani for lying that church project is his development project

Fed up with blatant lies and deceit, an irate Catholic Priest for Chiphwanya Parish in Dedza District, Reverend Father Ephraim Peter Madeya has called out and criticised Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Parliamentarian for Dedza South Constituency Ishmael Onani for being deceitful and disrespectful for claiming the church’s project as his development project.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Father Madeya said: “It is disheartening and annoying that Mr. Onani has produced calendars and on it there are pictures of Mwenje health centre, which the church is constructing, and he is without shame claiming to be the one implementing the project.

According to Father Madeya, Onani was queried by the church over his conduct, but he threatened to deal with father Madeya for interrogating him over the matter.

“We engaged him on the matter but he was uncooperative and verbally aggressive and issued some threats. But he should know that I don’t fear him and what he has done is morally wrong for a leader to do.

As a church, we will not stand aside watch a politician lying to the people through his teeth about something he has not done. It is wrong on all fronts and this we condemn in strongest terms,” said Father Madeya.

However, Onani is a separate interview denied claiming the church as his project and also refuted issuing threats to the parish Reverend Father.

“I never claimed the church project as my project. I just included it on my calendar as one of the developments taking place in the constituency.

“I didn’t threaten Father Madeya in any way, it is not in my nature to do so,” said Onani.

