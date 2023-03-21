Catholic priest on the run for abusing students

A Kenyan Catholic priest who has been working as a chaplain at Chaminade Secondary School in Karonga is on the run after being reported to police for allegedly abusing male students sexually.

A police report seen by Nyasa Times indicates that Reverend Father Cyprian Mayingi was a chaplain at the school and was teaching Bible Knowledge in Form 2 as well as supervising studies.

Mayingi had been pulling 18-year-old Innocent Mkandawire who is in Form 4 from the class room to touch his private parts and suck his penis. When the boy got tired of the tendency, the matter was reported to school management and his guardian Kettie Mwasangwale of Luhimba Village, Traditional Authority Kyungu reported the matter to Karonga Police Station.

The suspect, Fr Mayingi, has been missing for two weeks now but there is a possibility that the number of students that he has victimised may go up.

Officer-In-Charge for Karonga Police Station, Assistant Commissioner Edwin Munkhambo, confirmed the development adding that police have launched a manhunt for the missing priest.

“We suspect that more students could have been abused at the school in this way,” said Munkhambo.

