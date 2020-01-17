Catholic priest says ‘love of the other’ crucial for Malawi at present

A priest of the Catholic Diocese of Karonga, Father Joseph Mkinga, has called upon the faithful in the country, especially the youth, to “embrace peace” and “appreciate the crucial need of love of the other” at this moment when the country seems to be sailing under turbulent circumstances.

Mkinga, one of the freshest ordained priests of Karonga Diocese, was connotatively referring to the present election case which is being challenged by the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party who want it nullified.

A constitutional court comprising five high profile judges is expected to deliver its ruling before the end of February, but there have been nationwide tension in the country as regards what the outcome of the ruling would be.

During a weekly mass at St Mary’s Karonga Girls Secondary School Mkinga said only if love was embraced by all, there would be no such common as is the case now.

“Peace and love is all that we need now. It is crucial. If we all loved one another, this would really be a better place,” said Mkinga, referring to one of Mother Teresa’s famous quotes.

He also advised the students at the institution not only to grow intellectually, but also spiritually in order to be responsible and profitable citizens.

“Catholic institutions not only give you a good education, we are also determined to make sure that you leave our institutions with a sound spiritual bearing,” said Mkinga.

Mkinga’s sentiments come days after Bishop Martin Mtumbuka also spoke vehemently against the escalating violence in Chitipa following running battles between residents and the police.

Vendors in Chitipa want Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) to move their Mbirima Border post, arguing government has failed to tar the road from the district to the border despite them paying hefty taxes.

Mtumbuka said: “It is one thing to demonstrate because that is a right for everyone when they are unhappy, but it is another thing when you vandalize innocent people’s property. It derails progress and development. What has happened here [in Chitipa] is sad and must stop.”

