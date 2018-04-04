Catholic University Central Alumni Scholarship to benefit schools in remote areas

Catholic University of Malawi (CUNIMA) alumni Central region chapter has announced a scholarship programme whose aim is to inspire underprivileged but deserving students in schools found in the remotest parts of the region.

Simbi Community Day Secondary School (CDSS), which is about 14 kilometers from the main road, has already been identified as one of such schools.

The school does not have so many essential needs including a library.

CUNIMA alumni central region chapter event and projects coordinator, Francis Belekanya, said the deserving students will be those that excel in their academic endeavors.

“Our criterion is solely discipline and academics. For example, students who score 15 points and below will get full scholarships from us for the next term,” said Belekanyama, after a motivation talk at the school.

He said the chapter has also committed itself to soliciting funds so that they build a library structure at the school.

Simbi CDSS deputy head teacher, Victor Daniel, said he was grateful to the chapter for their intervention.

“We’re proud to have had you, and for the support you intend to our institution,” said Daniel.

Records show that Simbi CDSS which was launched in 1995 has not sent any student to the university.

