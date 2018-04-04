RVG outlines plans for Malawi’s future

Ronny Van Geneugden, the head coach of the Malawi national football team, has revealed his blueprint to transform the Flames’ fortunes within the continental arena.

Malawi haven’t qualified for the African Cup of Nations since 2010, and are currently down at 123 in the FIFA World Ranking – a significant decline from a high of 67 in 1993.

However, speaking to Kwesé-ESPN, Van Geneugden believes that he knows how to prompt an improvement in the southeast Africans’ fortunes.

“I don’t want to build the team around many senior players,” Van Geneugden began.

“I want to start a fresh team with few senior players and a blend of new young players who are hungry to prove something and have the hunger to perform for the national team.

“When I had just arrived in Malawi, the locals here excited to see a ‘muzungu’ as coach,” he added. “I try to make a gameplan with all national teams including the young teams to play the same style of play.

“[I want] a lot of passing and defending in numbers, instead of just kicking the ball aimlessly.”

Malawi’s improving defensive resiliency was evident during the recently concluded international break, as they held Uganda 0-0.

While the Cranes went close through Yunus Sentamu, Malawi had chances of their own, and twice brought outstanding stops out of Uganda skipper Denis Onyango.

The Flames face an uphill struggle to reach the 2019 AFCON having been pitted alongside Cameroon, Comoros and Morocco in qualification.

Should the Indomitable Lions, tournament hosts, finish inside the two top places, only one other team from the group will be eligible to reach the competition.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :