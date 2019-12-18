Catholic’s Thawale heads new PAC executive

Monsignor Dr Patrick Thawale of the influential Catholic Church has been elected the new chairperson of quasi-religious grouping Public Affairs Committee (PAC) during the election held at its its annual general meeting (AGM) in Blantyre.

PAC is made up of the main Protestant, Catholic and Muslim faith groups in Malawi.

During the inter-faith civil society grouping’s AGM, Thawale defeated Fr Willard Kamdani of Anglican church in the race with 51 votes against 27.

He takes over from Reverend Felix Chingota who did not seek re-elected after serving his maximum mandatory two-terms.

Brother Osman Karim of Quadria Muslim Association of Malawi has been elected as Vice-chairperson after polling 52 votes against Rev John Gondwe of Livingstonia Synod of the CCAP who got 26 votes.

Reverend Father Mark Mkandawire has been elected as board secretary with 48 votes beating Bishop Alinafe Mkandawire of Anglican Diocese of Southern Malawi who polled 17 votes while Rev Innocent Chikopa of CCAP Blantyre Synod had 13 votes.

Bishop Gilford Matonga is the new Publicity Secretary scooping 56 votes against Prof Mustfa Hussein of Muslim Association fo Malawi who had 19 votes and Pastor James Kalemba 3 votes.

Reverend Dr Davidson Chifungo of Evangelical Association fo Malawi is the new treasurer. He defeated Fr Emmanuel Makalande of Anglican.

Members are Reverend Matilda Matabwa, Mrs Agness Kamoto, Sheikh Jaffar Kawinga and Reverend Maureen Tinenenji.

PAC WAS formed in 1992 during the country’s political transition from one-party to multiparty democracy and continues to play its governance watchdog role.

