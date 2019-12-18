PAC concedes political infiltration: ‘Some members want to be political mercenaries

A senior Public Affairs Committee (PAC) member has conceded the quasi-religious organization is highly infiltrated by politicians with their own interests and agenda.

Bishop Mtumbuka some members want to be political mercenariesBishop Martin Mtumbuka of the Catholic church said this at the start of the PAC elective meeting in Blantyre.

He said it was a pity that some members of the organization want to be used by politicians to derail PAC’s course.

“There are some members who want to turn PAC away from its watchdog role,” said Mtumbuka.

He urged the PAC members to be on the guard against those who want to turn the organization into a political play ground.

