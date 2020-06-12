CCAP Blantyre Synod suspends 4 clerics, to face disciplinary hearing

Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) has suspended four clerics and has set for disciplinary hearing for them over the media briefing they held at the synod’s Grace Bandawe Conference Centre without the synod leadership’s consent.

Earlier this week, Reverend Donnex Mateyu Ngalande of Chileka CCAP who is also coordinator of the group, the Reverend Dezio Maloya of Sharpevale CCAP in Ntcheu, the Reverend Frank Mkwezalamba of Madziabango in Blantyre Rural Presbytery and the Reverend Duncan Kananji of Blantyre City Presbytery held a media briefing where among other things they outlined qualities of a good leader Malawi wants to transform for the better.

The clerics accused the synod’s leadership of politicising the pulpit by urging clerics to campaign for governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Peter Mutharika in the fresh presidential election on June 23.

But Blantyre Synod general secretary the Reverend Billy Gama said the synod leadership met has resolved to suspend the quartet pending disciplinary hearing.

“They did not follow proper procedures to channel their views through the media,”said Gama.

Among other things durong the briefing, the Synod ministers strongly emphasized that there should be no room for nepotism and corruption if Malawi is to move forward.

They also alleged that some members of the Synod are being used by politicians to promote regionalism.

The four therefore urged voters to vote for a leader who will uphold the concept of constitutionalism-rule of law, transparency and accountability, respect for human rights, Limited government, separation of powers and all in all a leader who will work at promoting all people regardless of where they come from come June 23, 2020 when Malawi holds fresh presidential polls.

Malawians will go into fresh polls on June 23 to elect a president.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!