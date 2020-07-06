CCAP Blantyre Synod to lift suspension of 4 clerics
Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) has said it will lift the suspension of four clerics who accused the synod’s leadership of politicising the pulpit by urging clerics to campaign for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the fresh presidential election held on June 23.
The four are the Reverend Donnex Mateyu Ngalande of Chileka CCAP who is also coordinator of the group, the Reverend Dezio Maloya of Sharpevale CCAP in Ntcheu, the Reverend Frank Mkwezalamba of Madziabango in Blantyre Rural Presbytery and the Reverend Duncan Kananji of Blantyre City Presbytery.
Blantyre Synod general secretary the Reverend Billy Gama said the synod wants to reinstated the ministers “to move on.”
Gama, a sympathiser of the DPP, said he has held discussions with the clerics and they showed remorse for holding a media briefing without the synod leadership’s consent.
He said the synod will have a management meeting on Thursday this week to decide on lifting the suspension.
Ngalande claimed that the synod leadership held a meeting at Likhubula Youth Centre in Mulanje on May 28 where 95 ministers were taught how to encourage CCAP members to vote for DPP.
But DPP presidential candidate immediate former president Peter Mutharika lost to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Rev Dr Lazarus McCathy Chakwera, who is the new Head of State.
Billy dyera,apa ukha madzi
MUMUZIWE YESU INU A BILLY GAMA NDI ANZANU AJA ANALI BOARD CHAIR KU MACRA ?BLANTYRE SYNOD NDIYOKHAYO YOMWE NDIYOWUKILA BOMA LA TONSE ALLIANCE PANOPA
Zikomo kwambiri abusa .Chonde musalowetse ndale mu mpingo.Mwini mpingo ndi YESU osati atsogoleri andale ayi. Inu ndinu chotengera mau ake a chiuta osati zikwangwani chabe.Mulungu akutsogolereni kupang ziganizo zoona.
U-turn/ About turn…
The corrupt synod’s top brass really had no choice but to reinstate the rebels. See, the former’s patron, the corrupt DPP, was shellacked during the FPE. So Gama and his ilk won’t have any more cash to do the bidding for their real master: DPP (not God). ( Gama and his friends literally bribed the so-called Christians to vote for them during the synod elections, using our taxes. Mxii!).
If I had my way Gama and his cronies would also see the exit door of CCAP
A Billy Banda, would you have taken the same stance of “moving on” if your Polofesa won the election? I doubt! Awuzeni aMalawi zoona!
Kikikikiki!!! Tizithunzi tija ofunika titulukenso!!!