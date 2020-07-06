Chilima, wife test coronavirus negative: ‘Malawi surge in virus cases is alarming and frightening’

July 6, 2020 Wongani Chiuta - Nyasa Times 9 Comments

Malawi vice-president Saulos Chilima has said with his wife he has undertaken a coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic tests following the surge of cases in the country and both tested negative.

Vice President Chilima and his wife Mary: Went for Covid-19 tests and comes out negative

Chilima said in his post on Facebook that he went with his wife Mary for Covid-19 tests on Sunday and “we both tested negative.”

He said: “We will repeat the tests in two weeks as guided by health personnel. We urge you to do the same. Let us fight and defeat Covid-19.”

Chilima’s Covid-19 tests come in the wake of the death of his secretary and UTM administrative officer Bertha Nsambo after she contracted the virus.

He has also visited Aford politician Frank Mwenifumbo in hospital last week, before he announced on Sunday that he has tested Covid-19 positive.

In his post, Chilima conceded that the “the surge in Covid-19 cases is alarming and frightening.”

He urged Malawians to maintain hygiene practices.

“Let us do our part by washing hands regularly, practising respiratory hygiene, and keeping social distance and most importantly by getting tested for Covid-19,” appealed Chilima.

Testing positive should allow contacts to be traced, crucial in allowing Malawi to get back to some level of normality.

Malawi, which has not been placed under a lockdown, has registered 1 613 cases so far with 7% of those infections detected in the last 24-hour reporting cycle.

At least 64% of the new infections were from community transmission.

Meanwhile, the presidency is sending a message to the public to take coronavirus seriously and face a reality that the virus is a killer and preventing it demands adjusting lifestyles, avoid public gatherings where necessary and indeed protecting oneself.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

9
Leave a Reply

avatar
6 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
9 Comment authors
Malawi belong to the citizensalphaAlfred MinjoNambewemsikuwa Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Malawi belong to the citizens
Guest
Malawi belong to the citizens

DPP imported more coronavirus from South Africa by repatriating malawians over 400 without having quarantine facilities,anthu wopanda chisoni ndi chifukwa Chauta wawalanda ufumu.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Alfred Minjo
Guest
Alfred Minjo

Kkkkkkkkkkkkkk! Kuba BOMA basi. Muziona.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
msikuwa
Guest
msikuwa

What about VP chakwera, does he have it?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Kasuzga milonga
Guest
Kasuzga milonga

Idiots, please appoint the health minister like yesterday. You do not have a health minister for more than a week and you fired the health ps yet your Covid numbers are ballooning. Is this not supposed to be a priority? You need to provide direction on testing. It not about you and your wife, it’s about people, people in the rural areas. Where will people of kavuzi, kawalazi, mbarachanda, mphepozinayi, etc get tested? You seem to have mixed priorities. What is it with politics that when people take top posts their heads eventually stop functioning. Wake up or the people… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
David
Guest
David

Mmesa ankati kulibe Corona awa?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Nambewe
Guest
Nambewe

Cadet polani motoooo

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
alpha
Guest
alpha

Let’s do what is right NOW, siyani mkwiyo masankho anatha, Malawi ili ndi utsogoleri watsopano. Kaya nthawi ya kampeni kunali corona kapena kunalibe zilibe ntchito. What is important is that there’s covid-19 in Malawi today and we must collectively act immediately.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Klma
Guest
Klma

You forgot to remind us to hug each other as we are partners in DPP downfall..

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Libra
Guest
Libra

Yes because we are living in singapore…or is it nyoko

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
shares