DPP in restructuring and rebuilding process – Mzomera
The opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is already quickly in a restructuring and rebranding process after losing the historical fresh presidential elections with the aim of forming a strong and constructive opposition which should find its way back into government in the next general elections.
The Northern Region party executive led by Regional Governor Christopher Mzomera Ngwira was meeting on Sunday at Emmaculate Lodge in the city of Mzuzu to analyse the strengths of the party in the past five years as well as the weaknesses that led to its fall from government.
Speaking to Nyasa Times at the meeting which was also attended by former Minister of Environment, Tourism and Wildlife, Symon Vuwa Kaunda, Mzomera Ngwira said the meeting was aimed at mapping the way forward as a party that just got out of government.
“Our followers are used to be in government. It was important for this meeting to discuss how we still keep our followers while in the opposition.
“We are encouraged by their views that as a party we shouldn’t be shaken. Remember there was a time when we called the northern region as the home of DPP but what happened for people to rise against us? This was the purpose of this meeting to have a post-mortem of our performance.
“We are taking a constructive opposition to the August House. We will not be opposing for the sake of opposition as our friends were doing. We will support the current government if it brings welcome initiatives and programmes,” Ngwira elaborated.
Campaign Director for Mzuzu City, Mabaleka Jere, said the meeting was very important for the future of the DPP.
“We were looking at our weaknesses and strengths. They are in-house of course and I cannot disclose them to you but as a party I can assure you that the information that the Regional Governor will get from here will go a long way in rebranding our party,” Jere remarked.
In an interview with Nyasa Times, Regional Director of Women, Joyce Chikukula said losing fresh presidential elections does not mean the end of DPP.
“Losing elections doesn’t mean the end of the party. We are still a strong party and we hope to bounce back into government.
“We can’t say we lost because of leadership but there could be some things that our followers didn’t understand clearly and we are trying to iron out those issues,” added Chikukula.
Nyasa Times found out that many of the delegates at the meeting were of the view that the leadership of the party should change as soon as possible.
DPP leaders they don’t learn once.This party is dead, tell Malawians that your party has stopped nepotism, favouritism, Kuba and corruption,but who can believe you, chipani chakupha ma alubino athu, chipani chakuba Ngati mawa kulibe, chipani cha violence against other supporters of other parties.Our God will make sure that DPP party is completely finish,chitani ngati makatani.we don’t want your party again.Dpp imported more coronavirus from South Africa, chipani choipa chogawa dziko.
This is too hasty. You cant just embark on restructuring just a week after defeat! You are supposed to be crying for at least a month!
Yes
Komatu nkhope ya a Mzomera Ngwira ngati ya Sing’anga wa mizimu, kaya kukonda zitsamba kaya!
I see these guys coming back with a force. its about trust. MCP/UTM has people who can not be trusted, the group of; mkandawire, mwenefumbo, Msiska, kunkuyu, MIA, Masangwi, Speaker, even chakwera himself; machotsa anthu mchipani.
Don’t hide. DPP’s biggest weakness was the lomwelization project to make Lomwe as the preferred tribe for jobs , education through quota system and business contracts over other tribes.
This met stiff resistance from other tribes in Malawi. This project needs to be dismantled and demolish it. Period.
mukamamaliza ma process ngati atheke half of you muli ku ndende.
mu9na kuti mutani
Its good you have come back to your sense and plan to rebuild the party.the main problem was impunity and arrogance .
Mzomera is ashamed for his poor performance that saw Tonse Alliances win in the whole region. What he is trying to do is damage control because he knows some people are angry with him since it was believed that he was better than Sanga who was booted out a few months before the re-run.
Our weakness was the inability to rig the elections. Next time we will have an active and non sleeping leader who will campaign and things will go our way.
Bwana Mzomera kodi mthiniwo ndinu angoni eti? Mmayesa a Ngwira ndi atumbuka kodi? Ife inuwake angoni tili chete osadanda ayi.Mngakhale mutapanga mapulani wotani DPP yatha basi Mungomaliza tindalama timene munasolola podzipatsa ma allowance