CCAP Blantyre Synod vows to discipline church clerics for indecent verbal war

The CCAP Blantyre Synod says it will take unspecified action against two church clerics who were engaged in an indecent war of words in a leaked audio of a phone conversation.

A statement from the synod’s present and former leadership describes the audio’s content as a disgrace as well as disgusting and shaming to the religious block.

In the audio that recently went viral on social media, the two unnamed CCAP pastors are heard challenging each other to a fist fight while trading insults bordering on tribal lines.

The church’s top leadership has since apologised to its faithful, the public and the Lhomwe community for what it terms as a lack of discipline by its ordained ministers.

Signed by the current and former leadership including Emeritus General Secretary Silas Ncozana, the Synod has since pledged to mete out disciplinary action on the two disgraced pastors.

