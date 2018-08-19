CCAP Church urged to fight corruption through evangelism

Blantyre Synod Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) has been urged to take part in ending corruption in the country through evangelism.

TOTAL Malawi Finance and Administration Manager, Martin Msimuko who is also former Session Clerk for Michiru CCAP Church made the call during recent Centenary celebrations for Thondwe CCAP Church in Zomba.

Msimuko observed that the best option to address increased cases of corruption in the country is through church evangelism and prayers to ensure that Christians are taught about the evils of corruption.

“100 years of Anniversary celebration is just the beginning of development activities for the church,” Msimuko said. “We can only develop as a country if we embrace the spirit of stewardship that will protect us from indulging in corruption,” he said.

Msimuko stressed on the need for the church to focus on taking people’s lives to Christ.

“There is need to support government’s efforts in curbing corruption through evangelism,” Msimuko added.

He said since most of the sinister activities are perpetrated by men and the youth, the church should put much effort in praying for and teaching the two groups. He said a big section of the society is worried with the current wayward behaviour of the youth.

Msimuko, who was guest of honour at the ceremony, therefore, encouraged the church to invest massively in the education sector through provision of quality education, to complement efforts that government is making towards the same.

He also asked church members to always remember to take proper care of ministers by providing them with necessary daily needs. He, therefore, donated seed money amounting to K200, 000 as part of his contribution to buy a motor vehicle for Thondwe CCAP cleric.

Blantyre Synod Deputy General Secretary, Rev. Moyenda Kanjerwa commended the church for organizing the celebrations, which he said, was an indication that the church was established a long time ago.

Kanjerwa said time had come for the church to reflect on what it has gone through and improve where it did not do well.

“It’s about team work that the church has passed through all the years and served many souls to the glory of our Lord, Jesus Christ,” he said.

He, however, called for unity among church members and hard work for the development of the church and the nation.

He said the Synod is yet to come up with its 10-year strategic plan to guide it on how it intends to improve lives of its members in all aspects.

In her message from the Books of 1 Kings 8: 30 – 43 and Mathews 21: 12 – 17 titled: ‘The purpose of the Church,’ the Synod Vice Moderator Rev. Mirriam Chipeta Banda called for the church’s holistic approach to take many souls to Christ.

Banda told the congregation that they should make sure that they are serving God, people and the nation which, she said, leads into one’s peace of mind.

In his personal capacity as a church member, Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining, Aggrey Masi attended the Centenary celebration.

Masi said he was always inspired by Rev. Biya Phiri, Rev. Macdonald Kadawati and Rev. Prof. Silas Nchozana who touched his life spiritually.

He said Rev. Nchozana has had all the opportunities to become an influential figure in the country like being a cabinet minister or someone in big companies but humbled himself to remain in the service of God.

