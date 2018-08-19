Ten man Bullets beat Mzuni to maintain lead: Malawi TNM Super League

A second half lion hearted and experienced performance by a ten man Nyasa Big Bullets was crucial in beating Mzuni FC 1 nil at Mzuzu Stadium on Saturday in the TNM Super League.

In the first half, Bullets were vulnerable in the right back position where they featured Pilirani Zonda as Henry Misinjo, Gift Kasambara and Ghanaian Michael Tetteh were finding it easy to penetrate although Sankhani Mkandawire was solid in the central defence to sweep and clear all dangerous balls coming into the penalty area.

No team managed to get a goal in the first half until Dowa based referee Easter Zimba blew his whistle for recess.

The Green Intellectuals came very hard on the visitors in the second half as they went wave after wave towards Bullets goal.

Bullets technical panel made a double substitution in the 59th minute when they pulled out Righteous Banda and Brighton Munthali for Fischer Kondowe and Patrick Phiri respectively.

Kondowe and Phiri changed the complexion of the game as Bullets started attacking vigorously and Kondowe’s crosses were lethal and hard to deal with by Mzuni defenders.

The students broke through in the 71st minute through Michael Tetteh and Sankhani Mkandawire who was already on a first yellow brought him down to earn himself a second yellow which culminated into a red card.

Victor Gondwe’s free kick from the left outside the 18 metre box hit the far upright with Bullets goalkeeper Rabson Chiyenda clearly beaten.

It was in the 79th minute when Fischer Kondowe’s brilliant free kick found Chiukepo Msowoya in the 18 metre box and his header saw Mzuni goalkeeper Pilirani Mapira collecting the ball from his net. 1 nil it ended in favour of Nyasa Big Bullets.

Speaking after the match, Mzuni assistant coach, Edson Kadenge Mwafulirwa, said it was very painful to lose against Bullets at home.

“We played very well. A mistake in defending a set piece has cost us the game but we will work on our very few weaknesses and continue with the journey in the second round,” explained Mwafulirwa.

The winning coach, Rodgers Yasini, said it was a very tough game but the substitutions he made allowed his team to register a win.

“It’s unfortunate that Sankhani earned a red card. We had problems but the experience of Fischer Kondowe helped us to win the game,” added Yasini.

The win leaves the people’s team glued at the summit of the TNM Super League log table with 41 points from 17 games while the students are stuck at position 14 with 15 points, also from 17 games.

The Bullets face Moyale Barracks this Sunday at the same venue.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :