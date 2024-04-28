Tabitha Chawinga becomes the first African player to win the Player of the Season Award in France

France-based Malawian football star Tabitha Chawinga has reached another milestone after winning the French Women’s First Division Player of the Month Award of March.

The Malawian forward won the three-way vote which pitted her against her two teammates, Sakina Karchaoui and Katarzyna Kiedrzynek.

The French Women’s Division 1 stated that the Paris Saint Germain (PSG) striker got 42.30 percent of the votes in the cumulative votes of coaches, players and the public on the official social networks of the French women’s championship such as Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter.

Commending Chawinga’s performance in the football game, football analyst Parly Chinyama said she has proved that she is word class player.

”Tabitha Chawinga is a sensational player in the French Women’s First Division. Her ability to score goals and create chances for her teammates is unprecedented. She is a true asset to PSG and the Malawian national team.”

National Women’s Football in Malawi chairperson Adellaide Migogo commended her, saying she is the epitome of hard work.

She also said through her exploits, Malawi has been exposed as a haven for potential great women’s footballers.

“Tabitha must be commended for putting Malawi on the map. This will motivate other girls. As a player, she has been playing in different countries and whatever she is doing in those countries reflects back on us as a country,” she explained.

Chawinga, who is on loan from a Chinese club Wuhan Jianghan, also caused a sensation in Italy where she played last season for Italian club Inter Milan Women.

She also became the first African player to win the Player of the Season Award.

