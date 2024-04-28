At a church fundraising event, presidential advisor Chivunde advise churches to be self-independent

Presidential Advisor on general duties Ephraim Chivunde has challenged churches in the country to be self-independent financially.

Chivunde made the call in Blantyre on Saturday night when he graced a fundraising dinner which was organized by Zambezi Evangelical church ZEC under Mitsidi synod.

“Most churches in the country were constructed by the missionaries it is high time that Malawians should take the full responsibility as such I’m donating 1.5 million kwacha towards the construction of the ZEC ‘s mega church at Mitsidi synod Chivunde said”.

On his part Reverend Robert Yanduya general secretary of the Zambezi Evangelical church ZEC said that ideally they want to build a modern mega church at ZEC ‘s headquarters in Segerege in Blantyre saying the total budget is close to 200 million kwacha .

“We have lined up a number of fundraising activities like paper Sundays apart from the fundraising dinner that we have conducted reverend Yanduya said”.

Therefore reverend Robert Yanduya called upon the church members and other well-wishers to contribute saying the modern mega church will change the face of the ZEC ‘s campus at their headquarters in Mitsidi in the process God will be respected.

