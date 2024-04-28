Silver Top TNM Super League Table, Mzuzu City Hammers Second

On Saturday, Silver Strikers, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Mzuzu City Hammers all claimed three points after winning their TNM Super League matches.

At Silver Stadium, the Central Bankers scored five goals against MAFCO which opened a scoreline through Marshal Maluwa in the 13th Minute before Binwell Katinji, Ediel Kaduya scored twice, as well Takondwa M’balaka and Patrick Macheso to guarantee a win for the Central region giants.

Meanwhile, our focus was at Civo Stadia where Mzuzu City Hammers defeated Creck Sporting Club with a 2-1 margin with 28th minute goal from Erick Kaonga and Isaac Msiska’s on 56th after he utilized from defensive errors.

Creck Sporting Club pushed forward in the dying minutes of the match and managed to get a cancellation goal through George Chaomba in the 93rd minute of the match, which was not good enough to carry the day.

After the match, Creck SC Head Coach Mc Donald Nginde Mtetemela conceeded defeat and express disappointment with poor performance of his team ans promised to rectify all problems.

“We accept defeat, will sit down to strategize put new things on drawing board.” Mtetemela dismissed the question that the money given to prayers on Thursday put them on relaxation that led not to control the match.

In his comment, Elias Chirambo Head Coach for Mzuzu Hammers expressed excitement after grabbing and going home with three points, but said, “It was a tough match, hence they won.”

Chirambo added that the focus of his players made them win the match, and their focus is now at future encounters. His skipper Wongani Lungu was awarded player-of-the-match going away with TNM Mpanda Cash-In of not less than K50, 000.

After the match, former Flames Defender Allan Kamanga analysed that Creck Sporting Club played fantastic football during first 20 minutes of the match, but the gave up the rest of the match to Mzuzu City Hammers who outplayed them.

In another TNM Super League Match, Chawanangwa Gumbo scored the first league goal for FCB Nyasa Big Bullets after connecting a ball from Gomezgani Chirwa’s cross to seal the peoples’ team’s second win this season, played at historical Kamuzu Stadia.

During the first 13 minutes of the match, Bullets recieved a surprise gift from Baka City’s Geoffrey Mwakyembe who opened the scoreline following a defensive error from the hosts inside the penalty box, which got levelled through Ephraim Kondowe’s rebound in the 21st minute of the match.

This mean Silver Strikers tops the league table with 10 points from 4 matches played, Mzuzu City Hammers Second with 9 points and 4 matches, while FCB Nyasa Big Bullets on third position with 8 points and 4 matches played.

