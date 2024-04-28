Malawi’s ‘first professional tattoo studio’ set to open in Lilongwe

Tattoo enthusiasts in Malawi now have a reason to be more excited as Black Flame Ink, the “first professional tattoo studio” situated in Lilongwe’s Area 3 upmarket suburb, is set for grand opening and launch scheduled for 4th to 5th May, 2024.

Gift Mwandama—a 24-year old Malawian who has always been a keen artist specializing in realistic pencil work—owns and runs the studio to revolutionize and redefine tattoo artistry in Malawi, according to a statement made available to Nyasa Times.

A few years ago, Mwandama took up tattooing by chance, a moment that redirected his creative energy, the statement says.

Mwandama had this to say in an interview: “To transition from just doing art on paper, it’s like people become walking art. I take the body as a canvas, and it looks cool. I love the permanence of tattoos, that people carry them throughout their life.”

According to the statement, the tattoo studio is named ‘black flame’ as a tribute to Malawi, which literally translates as ‘flames’ in Chichewa and Tumbuka.

The statement further says Black Flame Ink sets a new precedent for a new industry for creativity and expression in Lilongwe.

“The purpose-designed space is set to become the ultimate destination for tattoo enthusiasts, combining skilled artistry with exceptional client experience.

“Whether people are seeking a small, discrete design or a large-scale masterpiece, Black Flame Ink offers a diverse range of tattoo styles to suit every taste.

“From traditional black work to vibrant watercolor, from intricate line work to bold realism, a consultation with Gift can bring any concept to life with precision and flair”.

Mwandama is a trained nurse who will be graduating with a diploma later this year, which he says is important to him to offer a safe and sterile environment in which to conduct tattooing.

“I give aftercare and follow up advise to ensure a good clean healing process. This is something that has regrettably been missing from the tattoo community in Malawi for too long, and this is the reason I wanted to open a professional studio.”

Mwandama, according to the statement, has ensured that all equipment is top of the range and sourced from the UK and the US, with furniture and fittings provided by Malawian suppliers.

His skillset and expertise in tattooing has been supported through UK-based training and mentorship, alongside years of practice, the statement adds.

Black Flame Ink is close to Bishop Mackenzie International School, within the compound of Kweza, Q Malewezi’s cultural, media and music hub.

The studio shares its location with a new artisan coffee shop, Uka, also set to preview the same weekend, as well as a dance studio, recording studio, hotdesking rooms and events space.

“Malawians have long had an interest in getting tattoos, but have not had the best place to get them done. Kweza is a place where everyone who loves art will come together. It is the best place where Black Flame Ink tattoo studio is supposed to be,” Mwandama said.

To celebrate its grand opening, Black Flame Ink has invited the public to join in the launch with special promotions, tattoo demonstrations, live music, art exhibitions, and coffee and cakes from Uka.

The studio will open from 9.30am – 4.30pm during the launch on Saturday and Sunday.

