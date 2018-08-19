Nomads back at Kamuzu Stadium with win against Tigers: Malawi TNM Super League

Defending champions Mighty Be Forward Wanderers climbed into second place in the TNM Super League with a 1-0 win against Azam Tigers at the return to Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday, whilst displacing Silver Strikers.

The Nomads who produced a tremendous performance to secure all three points have 34 points from 17 games.

There is a seven points gap with the top leaders Nyasa Big Bullets who have 42 points from the same number of games while Silver Strikers are coming third from 16 games.

Wanderers took the lead in the first half through Yamikani Chester who snaked through two defenders before planting the ball at the far post.

Tigers fought hard to find an equalizer but their strikers led by Luke Chima were not composed inside the box.

The Kau-Kau boys came strong in the second half, but the Nomads showed real resilience and managed to hang on for all three points.

Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira started with Nenani Juwayo in goals,as Kaipa,Mulimbika and Cholopi were in defence.

On the midfield, as usual Alfred Manyozo jnr partnered Joseph Kamwendo while Sambani and Sanudi operated from the wings.

Man of the match Yamikani Chester was given a free role as Chande and Kanyenda were on the front line.

Come second half,some changes were made as Zicco Mkanda, Isaac Kaliat and Ernest Tambe were brought in for Kanyenda,Chande and Chester.

On the other side, Tigers coach Chauncy Nsema made a few changes and the notable one was introducing Dan Kumwenda.

However, the Kau Kau boys have themselves to blame for failing to find an equalizer especially towards the end of the game when they were awarded free kicks closer to the box.

