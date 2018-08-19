Malawi’s UNICAF University supports school leavers with free computer lessons

Unicaf University Malawi is offering free computer lessons for secondary school leavers in an effort to embrace Information Communication Technology (ICT) at national levels for the achievement of sustainable development goals.

Director of Marketing and Development Lindatase Mwagomba, said Unicaf University always aims to give back to the communities it serves in the best and most creative way possible.

“Within the framework of its Corporate Social Responsibility Programme, Unicaf University Malawi has decided to contribute in raising computer literacy standards among the country’s young population, by offering free computer lessons to all interested graduates of 2017 and 2018, at its state-of-the-art campus in Lilongwe, during the month of August, ” Mwagomba said.

She said delegations from Unicaf University Malawi made a number of visits to several secondary schools in various parts of the country and it was from that the discovered that many students do not possess adequate computer skills to be able to pursue a higher education degree.

“Even though the subject of Information Technology has recently been introduced in secondary school curricula, it is not compulsory, and many schools do not have computer labs,” she said.

The free computer training at the Unicaf University campus in Lilongwe, according to her, offers a choice of morning or afternoon sessions. The lessons started on August 7 in two-day sessions.

The next sessions are on August 21-23 and August 28-30.

Mwagomba said places are limited and interested school graduates are urged to register for the computer training as soon as possible, by visiting the Unicaf University campus at Unit 1, Shoppers Mall, Area 4, Lilongwe, or by calling 0175333.

UNICAF University is a pan-African university that provides access to quality higher education through the offering of online and on-ground local and internationally recognised qualifications.

It is duly approved and registered by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) in Malawi. It pursues excellence in teaching, student achievement and satisfaction in a continually improving academic environment.

The University aims to become the leading university in sub-Saharan Africa, recognised for its outstanding contribution to teaching, learning and research, by offering a state-of-the-art learning environment.

