CCAP cleric Chimkwezule laid to rest

The body of immediate-past moderator of the Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) the Reverend Rabson Chimkwezule who died last Wednesday in Mangochi was laid to rest at the weekend at his home village of Howe in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Mlumbe in Zomba.

Thousands of people from all corners of the country including members of clergy came to pay their last respect to the servant of the Lord.

Blantyre Synod General Secretary, Rev. Alex Maulana said the church has lost a great man who contributed a lot to the betterment of the Synod.

He described late Chimkwezule as a unifying agent to the church said the fallen priest was an evangelist of great repute, noting: “Blantyre Synod will remember Rev. Chimkwezule because he respected everyone regardless of age, position or tribe and this brought unity among the church.”

Maulana said the church attributes most of the development projects to the time when Rev. Chimkwezule served as Synod Moderator.

He cited the introduction of Blantyre Synod Radio, Blantyre Synod University and construction of hostels at the church’s secondary schools as some of the development programmes initiated by the late Rev.

Maulana added that wherever the fallen Rev. Chimkwezule was posted as a church minister, something was happening in terms of innovation and development as such he described him as a leading example to the church.

He urged Christians and church ministersto prepare for spiritual life and where they would live after retirement.

“The late Rev. Chimkwezule should be a lesson to us as he announced about his death well in advance, that he will die as it has happened. Secondly, he prepared for his retirement by building houses at Liwonde and his home village,” Maulana pointed out.

Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Upper Shire, Right Rev. Bright Malasain his eulogy observed that as a former board member of Chilema Ecumenical Training Centre which is run by the Anglicanand CCAP Blantyre Synod churches, Chimkwezule was a humble servant of the Lord.

“Rev. Chimkwezule was ready to serve anywhere and proclaim the good news of Jesus Christ,” he said, consoling the CCAP Blantyre Synod for losing a‘great man’ within the ministry.

Rev. Daniel Gunya who represented family members said they depended on him on counselling, marital affairs and everything affecting the clan, describing late Chimkwezule as a pillar to the clan who had no spirit of favouritism.

“As family members, we are very saddened by his death since we depended on him in various ways concerning Gunya and Chimkwezule families as an uncle,” he observed.

Two weeks before his death, late Chimkwezule was on Blantyre Synod Radio asking the church to assign Rev. Mathias Hauya to preach and Mount Sinai choir to sing at his funeral ceremony.

The Synod granted his wish by allowing the choir to sing dirges while Rev. Hauya preached during funeral ceremony.

Other notable figures who attended the burial of late Chimkwezule included, Former Vice President,Dr. Justine Malewezi and ruling the Democratic Progressive Party National Executive Committee Member, Charles Jika.

Born in 1944, Chimkwezule became a reverend in 1988.

He is survived by a wife and three children.

Until his death after a short illness from Blood Presseure, Rev. Chimkwezule was serving at Mangochi CCAP Church.

