CCAP Livingstonia Synod backs  stay away protests: ‘Day of Rage’ this Friday

March 26, 2020 Judith Moyo - Nyasa Times 9 Comments

Livingstonia Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) has  endorses the  plan by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and its alliance partner, UTM  Party, against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah and other commissioners  to step aside  as  the court declared them incompetent to manage an election, but are proceeding to do just that.

Reverend Nyondo: The continued presence of Justice Ansah and the current commissioners in MEC is unacceptable

MCP and UTM Party have organised ‘The Day of Rage’ protests this Friday to exert pressure for the adamant group of commissioners to go.

Livingstonia Synod has since  declared  Friday a ‘Day of Rage’ holiday to allow people stay at home.

The synod’s general secretary, Reverend Levi Nyondo, told Times Radio: “ This Friday  is going to be a holiday for the synod. We want to show that we, too, are not happy.

“In fact, what the President [Peter Mutharika] has done by not signing the bills and not taking heed of the recommendations by Pac [Public Appointments Committee of Parliament] is very wrong,” he said.

Nyondo said President  Mutharika seems to be undermining the people’s demands.

He said Ansah and her commissioners should “ kindly and politely resign”

Nyondo said Ansah is confusing all Malawians from Nsanje to Chitipa.

MCP and UTM have also  instructed their lawyers to ask the Constitutional Court to determine whether it is lawful for Ansah to continue holding her position when the court and Parliament stated that she is incompetent.

A  joint statement from the two partners in the upcoming fresh presidential poll said: “Since we cannot hold street protests due to the threat of the Covid-19 virus, we are calling on all our supporters to stay away from work on Friday. Just for one day, we must remind Prof Mutharika and Justice Ansah that we are tired of them taking us for granted. They do not have power. Power is with the people of Malawi. And the people of Malawi want Electoral Commissioners they can trust. Let us show our rage on Friday, 27th March, 2020.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

9
Leave a Reply

avatar
8 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
8 Comment authors
ChukambiriKadzanjachilungamoisraelhewe Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Chukambiri
Guest
Chukambiri

A fake man of God, do you remember than you said you will pray until Jane Ansah resigns? Are you still praying so that she resigns?
I thought as a true man of God you could have encouraged Christians to seek devine intervation during this time of global crisis by the name of
coronavirus but instead you are encouraging people to stay home as if you will provide food for them. Yehova wakumwamba, muwakhululukire bambowa chifukwa saziwa chomwe akuchita. Amen

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
chilungamo
Guest
chilungamo

bola kale tinalembedwa ntchito chifukwa cha maphunziro nanga mawa tikapanda kupita ku ntchito akatichotsa enafe tilibe abale tizaipeza kuti ntchito ina? imeneyo ndiye mwagwa nayo mukauze akansundwe asapite kuntchitoko ife takana

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
israel
Guest
israel

nkhpeyo apo simumwa ma arv amene anayambitsa anthu amene mukuwanyozawo? shame n you abusa. mwatuluka tchalichi tsopano mwayamba za ziko lapansi tsono anthu akapulumuka bwanji ngati inu mutsogolera zonyasazo? banzi yanuyo mwadya ndifeyo? munatilemba ntchito ndinu? mumatilipilira ana sukulu fees ndinu? munatimangira nyumba yokhalamo ndinu? rent mumatilipilira ndinu? kapena chokudya mumatipatsa ndinu? ngati zonsezi mumatipangira ndinu ndiye tikhala sitipita ku ntchito koma ngati timakasaka tokha zonsezi ndiye munfune osapita kuntchitoyo. Chomwe mungadziwe tidzakhala osapita ku ntchito chifukwa cha corona virus osati a yona ndi absalomu kuphatikizapo mai cashgate

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
hewe
Guest
hewe

kodi uyu ndi mbusa kapena lucifer, sadziwa kuti mau a mulungu amati osagwira asadye. awawa ndi temberero la livingstonia synod. uchoka liti ukuyipitsa mbiri ya synod

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
CADET 3
Guest
CADET 3

We are always proud of the ever forthright Synod for not pretending…. Democracy does not come cheap, and in this day and age some people want to undermine the sacrifice of fore fathers for us to be where we are today.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Atsogoleri
Guest
Atsogoleri

Livingstonia imeneyo

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Dzino
Guest
Dzino

Abusa adyapo zao, Abusa ife takana mawa tipita ku ntchito simungadyese family yanga,ine toto ndakukanani.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Kadzanja
Guest
Kadzanja

These people you are supporting, Muthalika and Jane Ansah have benefited from Malawi taxes much much more than you, the brainwashed supporters, people who dont know what they want in life. Those who are tired of this regime have ambitions in life but they are being blocked by the so called ruling regime because of their nepotism, corruption, tribalism, regionalism etc. Malawi is for everybody, that’s why taxes are collected from Nsanje to Chitipa. But beneficiaries of tax are people from one tribe or region. Malawians would not be crying if taxes were collected from Thyolo, Chiladzulu, Mulanje and Phalombe… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
phiriwaphiri
Guest
phiriwaphiri

ABUSA A FAKE NDIYE CHIFUKWA CHAKE ANASIYA MKAZI WAKE WOYAMBA MPAKA ANA AKUVUTIKA ZAMANYAZI, MBAVA YA SYNOD

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago