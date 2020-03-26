CCAP Livingstonia Synod backs stay away protests: ‘Day of Rage’ this Friday
Livingstonia Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) has endorses the plan by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and its alliance partner, UTM Party, against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah and other commissioners to step aside as the court declared them incompetent to manage an election, but are proceeding to do just that.
MCP and UTM Party have organised ‘The Day of Rage’ protests this Friday to exert pressure for the adamant group of commissioners to go.
Livingstonia Synod has since declared Friday a ‘Day of Rage’ holiday to allow people stay at home.
The synod’s general secretary, Reverend Levi Nyondo, told Times Radio: “ This Friday is going to be a holiday for the synod. We want to show that we, too, are not happy.
“In fact, what the President [Peter Mutharika] has done by not signing the bills and not taking heed of the recommendations by Pac [Public Appointments Committee of Parliament] is very wrong,” he said.
Nyondo said President Mutharika seems to be undermining the people’s demands.
He said Ansah and her commissioners should “ kindly and politely resign”
Nyondo said Ansah is confusing all Malawians from Nsanje to Chitipa.
MCP and UTM have also instructed their lawyers to ask the Constitutional Court to determine whether it is lawful for Ansah to continue holding her position when the court and Parliament stated that she is incompetent.
A joint statement from the two partners in the upcoming fresh presidential poll said: “Since we cannot hold street protests due to the threat of the Covid-19 virus, we are calling on all our supporters to stay away from work on Friday. Just for one day, we must remind Prof Mutharika and Justice Ansah that we are tired of them taking us for granted. They do not have power. Power is with the people of Malawi. And the people of Malawi want Electoral Commissioners they can trust. Let us show our rage on Friday, 27th March, 2020.”
We are always proud of the ever forthright Synod for not pretending…. Democracy does not come cheap, and in this day and age some people want to undermine the sacrifice of fore fathers for us to be where we are today.
These people you are supporting, Muthalika and Jane Ansah have benefited from Malawi taxes much much more than you, the brainwashed supporters, people who dont know what they want in life. Those who are tired of this regime have ambitions in life but they are being blocked by the so called ruling regime because of their nepotism, corruption, tribalism, regionalism etc. Malawi is for everybody, that’s why taxes are collected from Nsanje to Chitipa. But beneficiaries of tax are people from one tribe or region. Malawians would not be crying if taxes were collected from Thyolo, Chiladzulu, Mulanje and Phalombe… Read more »
