CCAP Synod of Livingstonia cleric Rev. Mumba takes own life

A Livingstonia Synod Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) cleric, Reverend William Kangabakako Mumba, on Friday, August 13, 2021 committed suicide but reasons on why he ended his own life remain scanty.

Synod general secretary, Reverend William Tembo, confirmed Mumba’s death saying he died at around 13:00 hours.

Tembo could not say what really happened but quickly emphasized that they were following up the matter.

“As we speak, a team from the Malawi Police Service, Health and Presbytery officials are on their way to Kapirimtende to get full details of the story,” Tembo said to the press.

According to Tembo, Reverend Mumba was chief shepherd of Kapirimtende congregation which is under Mzuzu Presbytery.

Aside his pastoral work, Mumba also lectured at Zomba Theological College and University of Livingstonia respectively.

In 2018, Mumba was suspended by the Synod for slapping a mourner and causing fracas at a funeral.

Then based at the University of Livingstonia – Ekwendeni Campus – Mumba is said to have slapped a mourner who had questioned why he was preaching at a funeral of a polygamous man yet church policy did not allow it.

Mumba got furious with the reprimand and slapped the funeral-goer, a development that caused chaos at the ceremony.

A letter dated November 27, 2018 and signed by then general secretary, Reverend Levi Nyondo, said Mumba had been suspended following an executive committee meeting on November 23, 2018.

“The executive committee meeting which was held on November 23 , 2018 received a report from the disciplinary committee, it was reported that the disciplinary committee on 2nd November 2018, invited you to the meeting to recount on the incident in which you were involved in a fracas in Mzimba during a funeral ceremony.

“Following the recommendation from the discipline committee, the synod executive committee has suspended you with immediate effect, until the 2019 General Assembly council meeting,” said the letter.

