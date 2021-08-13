Law firm partners accountants for lakeshore conference

Commercial law firm, Ritz Attorneys, has contributed K12 million towards the annual lake conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Malawi (ICAM).

The conference is expected to take place from September 16-18, 2021.

This year, ICAM is holding the conference under the theme: Navigating the rough economic terrain.. Moving forward regardless of challenges.

Speaking after handing over the cheque in Blantyre, Ritz Attorneys at Law Head of Corporate Social Responsibility and Public Relations Lozindaba Mbvundula said accountants and lawyers converge during their course of work hence the partnership.

“Under the modern world Accountancy and Law are becoming inseparable, so through this partnership we want to reconfigure how we can work together effectively,” said Mbvundula.

She added, “We are confident that our collaboration with ICAM will benefit a lot of stakeholders as we both share the same goal of ensuring the economic growth of the country.”

ICAM Chief Executive Officer Dr. Francis Chinjoka Gondwe hailed the donation and said it will help to meet the operation cost of the Lakeshore conference.

Gondwe said the donation signifies collaboration that exists between the two professions and surely at the end of the conference we will be able to boost our partnership.

According to the ICAM’s chief, the conference is aligned with the Malawi Vision 2063.

State Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima is expected to be the Guest of Honor at the lakeshore conference.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!