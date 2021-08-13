Innobuild partners FAM in Mzuzu District Football League

Innobuild Limited, a real estate agency, has partnered with the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) in sponsoring the Mzuzu District FAM League to be launched on Sunday, 15th August, 2021.

The country’s soccer governing body is currently sponsoring district football leagues at 2 million Kwacha but with the coming in of Innobuild, Mzuzu District Football League will be the highest sponsored as it will be at 5 million Kwacha.

Speaking after sealing the deal with Innobuild, Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) General Secretary, Masiya Nyasulu, expressed gratitude with the coming in of the agency saying the sponsorship boost will hike competition in the league.

“We had fruitful discussions with the management of Innobuild Limited who have topped up the sponsorship package for our district football league. This now means that Mzuzu District Football League is the highest sponsored in the country,” said Nyasulu.

Northern Region Branch Manager for Innobuild Limited, Gift Nyasulu, said his company believes in creating happiness to partners it is working with hence taking a step forward in football development which is followed by many people in the city of Mzuzu.

“We believe in creating excitement by giving back to the partners we are working with. We have decided to assist NRFA with 3 million Kwacha which will go a long way in nurturing football talent at district level in the city of Mzuzu,” explained Nyasulu.

FAM President, Walter Nyamilandu Manda, has hailed Innobuild for their passion in the development of football.

“This is an exciting and welcome development. We welcome Innobuild wholeheartedly. What we want is very competitive football at district level. This is what we call ‘Raising the Bar’.

“We will not disappoint Innobuild. It is our hope that more and more companies and individuals will be coming forth in other districts to partner our regional football associations in sponsoring the district leagues,” Nyamilandu remarked.

FAM launched a 60 million Kwacha District Football League campaign in a ceremony that took place at Chintheche Football Ground in Nkhata-Bay.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!