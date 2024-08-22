CCAP to Celebrate 100 Years of Service and Faith

Lilongwe, August 21, Mana: The Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) is set to celebrate its centenary anniversary from August 23rd to 25th in Lilongwe, with the climax of the celebrations expected to take place at Civo Stadium on the final day of the event.

Secretary General of the CCAP General Assembly Reverend DrMwawi Chilongozgi, , announced this during a press briefing at the Central Office of Information in Lilongwe, revealing the theme of the centenary celebrations as “The Lord has done great things for us” (Psalm 126:3).

“We have enough reasons to celebrate because CCAP has made an impact on evangelism, education, health, and development,” she added.

According to the Moderator of the CCAP General Assembly, Reverend Biswick Nkhoma, the celebrations mark the union of individual Presbyterian Missions in 1924.

“In 1924 the name CCAP was born as a name for Presbyterian family for the three Synods of Blantyre, Nkhoma and Livingstonia t,” Nkhoma stated.

The celebrations will feature a book launch and dinner at BinguInternational Convention Centre on 23rd August, the laying of the foundation stone at the General Assembly office in area 18 on August 24th followed by a march to Civo Stadium, and a worship service at Civo Stadium on 25th August.

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera is expected to attend the celebrations on Sunday 25th August.

The celebrations will also bring together partner churches from Scotland, Ireland, Canada, the Netherlands, South Africa, and the United States, as well as CCAP members from the synods in Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe, who will attend the event.

