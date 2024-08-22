Activists objects renewal of E-Tech contract, demand return of Techno-Brain in passport issuance services

A grouping of civil rights activists, Concerned Citizens of Malawi, says it is opposed to the decision by the Government of Malawi to renew a contract for passport supplier, E-Tech Systems, arguing it does not have the capacity to deliver quality service to Malawians.

The Concerned Citizens are instead recommending that the government should recall Techno-Brain Limited, arguing it provided better service than the current supplier.

According to the grouping’s top leadership, comprising comrades Edwards Kambanje, Oliver Nakoma and Emerson Sam Navaya, they have intelligence suggesting that the government is in a process of procuring a new passport supplier that will reportedly cost about MK69 billion.

Kambanje, Nakoma and Navaya have since written the Attorney General, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda, demanding to stop the process.

The trio has further urged the Public procurement and Disposal of Public Assets (PPDA) to resist any external pressure to award contract to any new supplier without thorough and transparent evaluation process.

“Under the current contract, Malawians have struggled with poor-quality passports that fail to meet international standards, causing significant issues for those traveling abroad. Renewing this contract without holding the company accountable would be irresponsible and harmful to citizens. The countries passport issuing system was reportedly hacked by digital mercenaries in January this year following a premature termination of contract with Techno brain in October 2022, resulting in suspension of passport printing until Government engaged a temporary supplier,” reads the statement in part.

The trio has further urged the Government of Malawi to consider alternative service providers that can offer reliable passports that comply with global requirements. It has also recommended Techno Brain as the best replacement.

“The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) and relevant stakeholders must ensure the next contract is awarded transparently, prioritizing quality and merit. Given these concerns, we recommend halting any renewal discussions with E-Techno Systems. It’s time to prioritize the needs and dignity of Malawians by securing a competent service provider,” concludes the statement.

