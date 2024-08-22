Kapolo, Moyo, Kankwamba maintain SESTU positions

The Secondary School Teachers Union (SESTU) elective conference that took place at Lilongwe Girls Secondary School on Wednesday saw Pilirani Kapolo, Druwen Frank Moyo and Judith Charity Kankwamba retaining their positions as President, General Secretary and Treasurer General, respectively.



Delegates from all 34 education districts in all six education divisions across the country were at the conference venue to cast their votes.

Pilirani Kapolo from Central West Education Division floored Kingdom Chipaza from South West Education Division on the position of President while Druwen Frank Moyo from the Northern Education Division overcame Christopher Chitsumba and Mthana Dzonzi on the position of General Secretary.

Humphrey Smart Mathewe from Shire Highlands Education Division lost to Judith Kamkwamba from South West Education Division on the position of Treasurer General.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the election, President Pilirani Kapolo said delegates wanted someone who cares about their welfare.

“I and my team have always been with them when they needed our services. I led an interim team which served according to their expectations,” said Kapolo.

Quizzed on what this win means this time around not on interim basis, Kapolo said the union now has full bargaining powers.

“We had challenges presenting issues directly to government negotiating team. This time around, my team will be presenting issues affecting our members directly to government and this will definitely lead to the improvement of secondary school teachers’ welfare. Previously, we were not able to participate in negotiations with government because we didn’t have bargaining powers,” he said.

General Secretary, Druwen Frank Moyo, said he was excited to note that secondary school teachers in the country had trust in him.

Said Moyo:“I don’t take this for granted. I have learnt that secondary school teachers in Malawi have great trust in me. I won’t betray them. I will add more energy. Having amassed the needed bargaining powers, as a union we will be able to affiliate with different bigger bodies. We will also be able to partner with international organisations.”

Principle Secretary for Education, Dr Mangani Katundu, Director of Basic Education, Dr Florida Khumbo Banda, officials from the Ministry of Labour and other unions were present at the elective conference.

