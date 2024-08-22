Botsalt Netball league partnership extended for 1 year- sponsorship increased from K12.5 million to K14 million 

The Southern Region Netball Committee (SRNC) have all the reasons to smile following the extension of the Botsalt Under 23 Netball League for another 1 year and the increment of the league’s sponsorship which has been hiked from K12.5 million to K14 million.

After running for a period of three years, the netball competition whose main objective is to unearth hidden talent for Under 23 girls from grassroot level in 14 Southern region districts, the partnership got expired in 2023 after producing skilful future netball stars.

Speaking when announcing the official renewal of the agreement, representative of Botsalt, George Damson described their come back for the fourth season after being impressed with the outcome the competition is producing in terms of netball development, the company’s brand building initiatives which is the result of the professional administration skills demonstrated by SRNC officials.

Damson disclosed that the agreement is subject to renewal for the coming years and that the K14 million package is also likely going to be increased based on the dynamic of the economy at that particular time.

“For netball to grow in Malawi it deserve to have a vibrant support like this. As a brand we have seen the benefit of associating with netball because it is a very widely supported and loved sport in the country , so we feel that this is our small way of contributing to its development because we want to see future netball stars coming from this competition and we trust SRNC as it has the capacity to develop more young stars to feed into the national teams as you all know that the Malawi Queen’s bring a lot of joy to the country,” said Damson.

SRNC Vice Chairperson, Olivie Msungama said they are overwhelmed with the renewal of the sponsorship which she said it is good nursery for netball in the country as it gives platform to all young girls to display their skills and realize their dreams of becoming professional netballers.

“We are delighted for this because as you are aware we have raw talent in our districts but got a long time they’ve been lacking competitions to showcase their skills and since the Botsalt league was launched we have scouted more young girls from rural and urban areas who are now playing in big teams, so to see the sponsors coming back it feels good because we are assured of producing talented netballers,” said Msungama.

In her remarks, Netball Association of Malawi (NAM), Vice President, Lumbani Ntonyo commended the sponsors for considering to continue the partnership saying the Botsalt league is crucial in as far as grassroot netball development is concerned.

Ntonyo further, urged more companies and individuals to emulate the great gesture by coming forward and start investing in netball in order to make the netball sport vibrant with plenty of skilful players who can play for the national tam and take Malawi flag at a higher level.

With the increment of the sponsorship package, the 2024 winners are expected to walk away with K1 million while runners-up will get K600 000 with third placed team taking home K300 000.

