Chakwera engages Lubeck University on fight against Non-Communicable diseases

President Lazarus Chakwera says capacity building of prevention and treatment of non-communicable diseases in Malawi’s health sector is key to building sustainable communities.

He said this during an interface with a delegation from Lübeck University Clinic who have expressed interest to help the country through specialized training of nurses.

Currently, Malawi has one specialized nurse in dialysis while the rest are trained as general nurses. Currently, government is training another lot of specialized nurse in few programmes offered at Kamuzu University of Health and Sciences (KUHES).

In addressing this gap, Lübeck University Clinic and Government of Malawi intend to build collaboration so that most nurses are equipped in NCDs.

Head of delegation of Lubeck University who is also Director, Professor Kristina Kusche-Vihrog, said they are geared to help Malawi adopt new systems and technologies towards a healthier society.

The development aligns with the Health Sector Strategic Plan among other requirements promotes the specialization of the nursing profession for effective service delivery

