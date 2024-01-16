CCAP wants Govt to abandon fertilizer subsidy programme

The Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP) Synod of Livingstonia has asked Malawi government to abandon Affordable Input Programme (AIP).

Reverend Mcbowman Mulagha, the National Coordinator for the Church and Society of the CCAP Synod of Livingstonia, made the call on Tuesday during pre-budget consultation meeting in Mzuzu.

The clergy man, Rev Mulagha noted that the much touted AIP is not sustainable as it is highly politicized and marred by corruption at every level.

In his wisdom, Rev Mulagha said resources meant for AIP have to be redirected to extension services.

“AIP is also highly politicized and it’s important that we redirect resources to agriculture extension or transport and public works or education,” said Rev Mulagha

Recently, World Bank also asked Malawi government to redirect funds allocated to agriculture subsidies to clean energy sources following its perceived failure to achieve intended outcomes.

Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Simplex Chithyola-Banda said suggestions and ideas relating to allocation of funds to different Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies; and any Public Finance Management issues are necessary for the proper functioning of the Government.

In his maiden official engagement new Secretary to the Treasury Betchani Tchereni said the Pre-budget consultation meeting is an opportunity for people in the northern region to also contribute towards the budget and the economic development of the county.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!